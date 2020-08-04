Local task force representatives confirmed that positive COVID-19 cases are increasing ahead of scheduled school reopenings.
As of Aug. 4, Cherokee County has 360 cases, with 210 recoveries. Two-hundred and fifty-three cases are from Tahlequah. A male in the 18-35 age group is the second reported COVID-19 death in Cherokee County.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month, despite positive rates trending upward as testing increases.
“Both hospitals were in agreement that there is widespread community transmission,” Long said. “Mitigation efforts are in place and local hospitals have stated current capacity and PPE stocks are adequate.”
Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Leon Ashlock announced the schools will now start on Aug. 27 instead of Aug. 13. Long added there are protocols – such as temperature checks and a mask mandate – in place at the schools.
Rookie Bridge Camp began this week for Northeastern State University, and the fall semester is slated to begin Aug. 17.
“There will be a mix of educational formats on those fall classes, including traditional and electronic,” Long said. “[President] Dr. [Steve] Turner has implemented a campuswide mask mandate.”
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 councilor and head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, read a statement from the committee that reflected the feelings of most of its members.
“Keeping businesses open, operating, and thriving in the Tahlequah was a main priority of the Economic Recovery Task Force. With COVID-19 positive cases on the rise throughout the state, county, and city, there’s great concern about once again restricting businesses,” Ratliff said. “The most reasonable and effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to wear masks indoors where social distancing is not possible. We remain steadfast in our goal to keep businesses open, our economy moving, and our community healthy.”
The statement continued to say that wearing masks protects families and each other. Ratliff said ERTF strongly recommended that city officials pass a citywide face covering mandate as soon as possible – which they did, Monday night.
As of Aug. 4, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the 14-county jurisdiction. Not all of those are Cherokee citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.