Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines and upcoming outdoor events during a Thursday, March 25 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said the games for the Tahlequah Sports League will begin in April.
“Coaches are being provided no-touch thermometers and disinfectant,” said Ratliff. “Umpires will be wearing masks, and masks will be available at concession stands. Golf carts will be going around with concessions to help prevent large gatherings at the concession buildings.”
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said CN will host its first drive-thru vaccine clinic in Catoosa. It will be open to everyone and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The number of COVID-19 cases within CN were decreasing, but have plateaued, and there is currently a slight increase,” said Ratliff.
Enlow said more people need to get vaccinated, and CN has administered between 38,000 and 39,000 shots.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said events will start back up in May. She said she’s noticed more parklets are being used.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed is working with TMSA on the upcoming cleanup events.
Ratliff said the next parklet will be placed at Sam & Ella’s, and there could a second one there as well.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons stated there should be a limit of five parklets placed on Main Street at a time, since the city found five additional areas to convert into parking areas.
Mayor Sue Catron said some organizations have received grants that will allow them to provide rapid COVID-19 tests, and those may be set up at the upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.