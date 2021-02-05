Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines during a Thursday, Feb. 4 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said death rates across the state are still high.
"[We] discussed finances, purchasing masks, and using masks for future events," said Ratliff.
Cherokee Nation has administered its 10,000th vaccine, and 315,600 Oklahomans have received the first shot. As of Feb. 5, 195,750 had received the second dose.
"Mayor Sue Catron [said] COVID-19 grant applications have been sent in to utility and food assistance. The mask mandate expires at the end of March," said Ratliff.
As of Friday, Feb. 5, the state had 26,739 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 422 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 290 currently active cases, with 35 deaths.
As of Feb. 5, Cherokee Nation Health Services reported 14,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.