Officials reiterated during an Aug. 16 Tahlequah City Council meeting that they currently have no plans to implement another mask mandate.
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force Team met Monday morning, and members were informed on the number of cases and hospital capacity.
“Northeastern Health System stated they are seeing an increase of COVID cases. One-hundred percent of positive inpatient cases are with unvaccinated persons, [and] they are continuing to coordinate with Cherokee Nation on their efforts,” said Long.
All NHS patients and visitors are again required to wear masks, with one visitor per patient in designated areas.
“PPE supplies are good, vaccinations are trending upward, and Cherokee Nation also stated they are seeing an increase in COVID cases. [They] reminded us that the Cherokee National Holiday has been moved to a virtual event,” Long said.
Long reported that CN has logged 95 percent of positive inpatient cases with unvaccinated people.
“Both hospital systems are treating patient with infusions. These infusions have been helpful and prevent the severity of cases in patients in both facilities,” she said.
The Crisis Task Force Team was informed that the peak of the virus has not yet happened, and both hospitals are encouraging masks, vaccinations, social distancing, and proper hygiene practices.
Tahlequah Public Schools isn't mandating masks, but officials are urging students to wear masks due to the multiple cases since school started last Thursday.
From an economic standpoint, the pandemic is affecting the local workforce, as there isn’t sufficient staff to keep some businesses operating up to par.
Mayor Sue Catron stressed that the number of positive cases is increasing, and said it will take every person to tackle the virus and get it under control.
“If you have what you think is your normal seasonal runny nose, headache, whatever, it could be COVID,” said Catron. Those are the same symptoms and so our health [care representatives] were asking if you think you might have it, please get tested.”
The Monday, Aug. 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicates COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 515,801 cases recorded in Oklahoma. Overall, 1,825 new cases were reported Monday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported Aug. 16, there were 20,808 active cases, and 472,124 people had recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,902. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,213. On Aug. 16, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 6,381 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,935 have recovered. No Cherokee County resident has died in almost two months.
The CDC reported Monday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a measure to prevent schools from mandating mask-wearing.
As of Aug. 11, the state reported 3,556,567 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,621,616 series complete. However, the OSDH hasn’t updated those figures since Aug. 11.
