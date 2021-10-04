The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team met Monday, Oct. 4, before the City Council meeting, and health officials said they are seeing a decrease in positive COVID cases.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said Northeastern Health System reported 26 COVID cases over the past seven days.
“They currently have six inpatient cases; four of those were on ventilators. PPE capacity was good [and] they’ve stated that the state averages are lowering,” said Long.
NHS reported the vaccine booster is being debated at the state and national levels. Both flu and COVID shots are available through the NHS clinics.
Cherokee Nation Health Services reported its test positivity rate is continuing to decrease.
“They have 12 inpatient cases; four of those are on ventilators. They stated drive-thru testing will be reduced due to decreased demand, and those changes will be announced on their social media account when those changes take place,” said Long.
FEMA representatives are still on site, if needed, and CNHS reported flu shots are available.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, reported the booster is the Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna booster is anticipated to be approved within the next three weeks.
“[Galdamez] said the boosters are for those who are over age 65, obese, have immune deficiency, diabetic, etc.,” said Long.
What’s next
The Crisis Task Force Team is slated to meet before the mid-month Tahlequah City Council meeting. A date for that meeting had not been determined as of Monday evening.
