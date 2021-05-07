Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed concerns and adjustments during a Thursday, April 29 meeting.
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said the positive test rate is 1.9 percent, and numbers are looking good.
Enlow is monitoring the COVID-19 variant in India, and he believes the vaccine is still effective against variants. He also mentioned how health facilities are getting overwhelmed in Michigan.
CN is still requiring the wearing of masks and is looking at possible long-term side effects and long-term care as a result of the virus.
Enlow said officials are looking at having both live and virtual events for the Cherokee National Holiday.
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner reported that since Feb. 8, there have no known employee COVID-19 cases, and only one student case since the first week of March.
It seems herd immunity is more than 70 percent, but Oklahoma is not there yet, the group agreed.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said sales tax revenues are up, and the city is moving forward with events that were canceled last year. Hammons is seeing an increase of people who don't want to wear masks, and added that most businesses were willing to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Bobby McAlpine said float businesses and marinas are expecting record numbers for the season.
What’s next
The next ERTF meeting is slated for Thursday, May 28.
