Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines during a Thursday, Jan. 28 meeting.
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said COVID-19 cases are declining, but the seven-day average is more than 40 deaths a day in the state.
"All states are reporting a shortage of vaccine and shortage of the syringes used for the vaccine," said Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff.
Cherokee Nation administered its 10,000th vaccine Friday, and 243,239 Oklahomans have received their first shots.
"Based on number of vaccines overall, the thought was that it appears there are vaccines that aren't being administered," said Ratliff. "No one has heard of any serious side effects. Todd said there have been no hospitalizations from side effects."
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said he's running into issues with some restaurants and other businesses not complying with social distancing or face coverings.
"[They] still get complaints daily about people not wearing masks, but not as many complaints as before," said Ratliff.
As of Friday, Jan. 29, the state had 29,201 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 438 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 297 active cases, with 31 deaths.
As of Jan. 29, Cherokee Nation Health Services had 13,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
