Tahlequah’s Economic Recovery Task Force is collecting data to help better determine how the community feels about the various details of a potential mask mandate. It is available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelyzjsl_3irREtkr1kJBiAYTtLqBlZieIBeVhKdt051_P2tw/viewform.
Members realize this is a polarized topic, but the primary goal of the ERTF is to develop guidelines for safely reopening Tahlequah’s economy. Completion of this survey helps ERTF members use that data to make informed decisions about what both businesses and consumers want for the community. The results will be published once the survey is completed.
