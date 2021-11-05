Task force suspended as COVID cases stabilize

The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team met Monday, Nov. 1, before the City Council meeting, and those officials have decided regular scheduled meetings are no longer needed.
Mayor Sue Catron spoke on behalf of the team and said Northeastern Health System reported only nine COVID inpatients in all three facilities it manages.
"None of the nine were vaccinated, and none are currently requiring ICU or ventilation services," said Catron. "Mr. [NHS CEO Brian] Woodliff reminds us that flu and COVID symptoms are very similar."
The flu and COVID respond best with early intervention, according to Woodliff. He is reportedly encouraging people to get tested for both viruses.
"A pulse oxygen monitor is about $15 at Walmart, and if oxygen [level] drops below 90, intervention is needed," said Catron.
There are critical staffing issues in the region, and that is creating transfer problems, as beds in ICU are filled with patients experiencing non-COVID critical care issues.
Cherokee Nation Health Services reported 241 active COVID cases across its 14-county region. There is a 5.4 percent test positivity rate.
"This rate was last seen in March and April of last spring before the most recent surge. There is one COVID patient at W.W. Hastings Hospital in ICU and on a [ventilator]," said Catron.
CNHS is gearing up to provide school children COVID vaccinations once that is approved.
"if a parent has questions about vaccinations for their child, they are encouraged to speak to their pediatrician or family doctor," said the mayor.
Influenza, COVID and booster shots are available to those who meet qualified guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"While our numbers are promising, if we are to hold onto this win, [then] the vaccinations must continue," she said.
Catron advised that the Crisis Task Force Team has suspended regular meetings due to declining positive case numbers.
"If either health system identifies another significant change with COVID or other topics of concern, the task force will reconvene," she said.
