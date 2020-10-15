Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, discussed and reviewed a mailer focusing on Halloween and trick-or-treat safety during an Oct. 15 meeting.
Ratliff said that mailer will be sent out next week to neighborhoods and housing associations in Tahlequah.
Officials recommend common-sense approaches to area residents welcoming trick-or-treaters to their homes Oct. 31. Masks are recommended for those greeting children, and trick-or-treaters are asked to respect protocols as well. They should not approach homes that have their porch lights turned off.
As of Friday, Oct.15, the state had 13,913 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 191 of those cases. The county has had a total of 1,279 confirmed cases, with eight deaths.
"On Sept. 14, the average in Tahlequah was 164 active cases. On Sept. 28, the average in Tahlequah was 150 active cases," Ratliff said.
As of Oct. 15, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 2,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
What's next
The next Economic Recovery Task Force committee meeting is Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
