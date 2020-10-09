Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, discussed parklets, trick-or-treating, and COVID-19 numbers during an Oct. 8 meeting.
ERTF members are urging parents to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s trick-or-treating guidelines to ensure a safe holiday for youngsters. As was traditional before the pandemic, children should not approach houses with their porch lights turned off.
According to the CDC, moderate-risk activities include participating in one-way trick-or-treating; attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and social distancing is encouraged; or visiting a pumpkin patch where hand sanitizer is used and masks are worn.
During an Oct. 5 Tahlequah City Council meeting, Ratliff's request to use $35,000 of the CARES Act fund for construction of portable streeteries was approved.
The idea is to have portable parklets in front of restaurants that aren’t equipped with outdoor eating. Concerns for parking downtown were brought up during the meeting, and councilors approved Ratliff’s request.
The courthouse house will remained closed until Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to multiple cases of COVID-19. The Daily Press office will be closed until at least Oct. 19, for the same reason, and the news and advertising teams are mostly working off-site.
As of Friday, Oct. 9, the state had 13,515 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 196 of those cases. The county has had a total of 916 confirmed cases, with eight deaths.
As of Oct. 9, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 2,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.