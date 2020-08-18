Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19 during an Aug. 17 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month.
“Today, Mike Underwood stated that Tahlequah Emergency Operations Center will be assisting with the governor’s mandate of PPE for schools starting Tuesday [Aug. 18],” Long said. “All Cherokee County Schools will be provided with cloth masks and gloves. EOC have been given the task of of distribution to all schools within Cherokee County on Thursday [Aug. 20].”
Long thanked Underwood for his efforts and commitment during the pandemic. She added that hospitals are continuing to see widespread community transmission, health systems are continuing to increase testing capacity, and they have resources they need.
“We should not let up our efforts even as the numbers decline,” Long said.
Long said the task force team is anticipating an upswing in positive cases in the coming weeks, with Northeastern State University and public schools beginning classes.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said it’s irrelevant at the moment to wonder whether masks are working.
“We just need to continue to wear the masks. It seems to be the easiest and only option at this point,” Ratliff said. “I had a conversation earlier with [Police] Chief [Nate] King and just discussing with him some of the things he’s seeing in the community. Of course, lots of phone calls, lots of questions, who’s complying, who’s not.”
Ratliff said for the most part, he’s seeing more community members wearing masks, which was the goal of the mandate.
Yolette Ross asked Mayor Sue Catron if the face covering mandate was being enforced by police.
“Yes, the mandate is enforceable. I think there is a misconception, when we hear the word 'enforcement' when we’re talking about mask mandate,” King said. “We can enforce that without writing someone a citation or taking them to jail – just like we do speeding tickets, stop sign violations, all of those things. I spent most of last week visiting with businesses who we had received complaints on about employees not wearing masks.”
King said the response was received well by each business.
The board approved the appointment of Mark Whittmore to assistant fire chief at the recommendation of Fire Chief Casey Baker.
“Mark has worked at the Tahlequah Fire Department for the past 20 years,” Baker said. “He has been a volunteer firefighter, a lieutenant, and as been captain for the past 15 years. Mark is a great role model, a leader, and all-around great person.”
Recently retired Fire Chief Ray Hammons expressed his appreciation for Baker’s choice, and said he was proud of both men.
“Casey and Mark, there’s never been two better men to put a set of bunker gear than those two guys,” Hammons said. “With their commitment, their work ethic, their devotion to fire department and the city of Tahlequah, expect great things from these guys."
Councilors approved the hiring of a patrolman for the Tahlequah Police Department. Human Resource Director M’Lynn Pape said dispatcher Mitchell Sellers has been part of a reserve group.
“I had the opportunity to participate in oral boards. We typically have some officers but because of COVID-19 and such, it was just Chief King, Assistant Chief Steve Garner, and myself,” Pape said. “The recommendation from that group is for Mitchell Sellers for that position.”
The Street and Sidewalk Committee will be obtaining engineering proposals for four roads. Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman said the committee is asking permission to move forward with engineering proposals.
“Bundling these up can save the city a considerable amount of money,” Chapman said. “We’re finding we can cut about 10 to 15 percent of the engineering costs by bundling these.”
The locations are Mimosa Street from Bertha Parker Bypass to Muskogee Avenue; Cedar Avenue from East Ward Street through the intersection of Crafton Street; Fourth Street from Campbell Road to Bertha Parker Bypass; and West Allen Road from North Vinita Avenue to Sleepy Hollow.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
