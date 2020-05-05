Task forces ready for reopening, or for pullback if virus ramps up

Tahlequah's two task force teams are prepping for the economy's full reopening and are also prepared to shut down if a second wave of COVID-19 arises.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the intent of the crisis task force was to share information and use input to make informed decisions.
"The task force members have demonstrated exceptional teamwork during this difficult time," said Long. "Therefore, we hope the ultimate outcome was to help flatten the curve by the sharing of resources and information so we could all be as educated and informed as possible."
The crisis response team was formed as the pandemic began to surface Cherokee County. Members include Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, Tahlequah City Council members, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, the three members of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings CEO Brian Hail.
Long said other communities have reached out to Cherokee County leaders for information about executive orders approved over the past two months.
Cherokee County District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said the crisis team is meeting three times a week now instead of five, because there's not a lot going on at the moment.
"The hospitals have basically cleared out their bed space to be ready for a surge," said Brown. "That's good, but it's hurting the hospitals because financially, they're not doing anything. The only thing they're doing is emergencies and they just went back to doing elective surgeries very slowly to see if they can get back into that groove."
A positive outcome of the task force group is the formation of a subcommittee designed to create PPE, or personal protective equipment.
"One of the types of things that was brought to us is called a 'head guard' for local health care staff at both hospitals to utilize," said Long. "This was an idea that was introduced to us from Brian Hail with Cherokee Nation Health [Services]."
The 3D printers can create items that could not be purchased.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, said there are two primary goals for that group: to develop guidelines for safely reopening Tahlequah, and to identify what the business community needs to drive a strong post-pandemic economy.
"The task force has been providing industry specific guidance on how to reopen safely," said Ratliff. "We have in hand documents produced by the State Board of Cosmetology that applies to cosmetology, beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons, and massage services. We also have the National Restaurant Association reopening guidance and National Retail Federation guidelines."
One of the group's initiatives involves trying to keep everyone on the same page both from the business standpoint and from those in the stores.
"A lot of coordination that has been taking place between the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Association, local businesses, and the city of Tahlequah," said Ratliff. "You may have seen a timeline that was posted last week showing Tahlequah's Open Up and Recover Safely, as it does differ from that of our governor's. The chamber has been calling restaurants to make sure they are all on the same page, and Fire Chief Ray Hammons has been our boots on the ground."
Ratliff said to accomplish the second goal, he expects to see a strong push from the task force urging people to shop locally.
"Nobody has been hit harder than our mom-and-pop businesses, and our task force is very mindful of that," said Ratliff.
The ERTF consists of Ratliff, Northeastern State University President Steve Turner, Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Chapman, Catron, Steven Wright, Chad Eagleton, Amy Carter, Hammons, Brown, and Bobbie McAlpine.
Another initiative helps businesses obtain more face masks so their employees and customers can be better protected. The group met Tuesday morning, May 5, and Ratliff said he secured an order for 10,000 masks from a local vendor.
"The county has committed to some funding. Cherokee Nation is offering assistance. Mainstreet is looking into a GoFundMe," Ratliff said. "The Chamber is reaching out to business owners for a cost-share to see what their interest is."
Ratliff said if they can get it down to 25 cents per mask, he imagines there will be an interest. Ratliff is also reaching out to Tahlequah Community Fund for help through its crisis relief program.
"If you wish to help in this initiative, please reach out to the Tahlequah Community Fund for monetary contributions. This will help us purchase masks in volume and at a better price point, or even do a cost-share with local businesses," said Ratliff.
Brown said with the restaurants reopening later this week, officials aren't sure if it will make or break the community. He said if there is a surge or a second wave of the virus, officials are prepared to shut down and shelter in place.
"We'll shut down worse than we were the first time; that's what is going to happen," said Brown. "That's why you don't want to open up prematurely and you want to go slowly. If we are overwhelming the hospitals, that's when we'd shut down. But if we buy enough time for the hospitals to gear up and they have, we'll get through this."
