TASKED WITH MASKS: Most merchants say customers appreciate face covering ordinance; few problems seen

The use of face coverings during the pandemic has become a controversial topic in the U.S., with videos of altercations between customers and businesses going viral on social media platforms. But Tahlequah Main Street merchants have not reported any serious problems since the city mandated masks.
A Bloom Flowers and Gifts hasn’t encountered any angry customers since the ordinance was passed. Like many who are still getting used to carrying a mask everywhere they go, owner Rian Cragar said some customers have had to go back their car to get theirs. A Bloom staffers have been wearing masks on their delivery routes since the April, while also providing contactless delivery.
"We have great customers who come in and shop," said Cragar. "We also have our online and phone orders, which makes up a lot of our business. Most of the time when people come in, it’s for consolation for sympathy orders and things like that. So I think our other options for shopping has helped with that, as well."
Cragar, president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association’s Board of Directors, said during a Tuesday, Aug. 11 merchant meeting that most local businesses haven’t reported any issues with the mandate. Although she said there were a couple of “very minor” incidents, they were nothing that would could pop up in a viral video.
“it’s wasn’t a big issue, just a small instance that happened. I personally haven’t heard of any outrageous or drawn-out type of thing,” she said.
Back-to-school shopping marks an important time of the year. Some local business owners weren’t sure if they’ve seen a lack of business due to schools being delayed, or the fact that customers are required to wear masks when entering a store.
At Boulevard LLC, Alyssia Hylton said the mandate has actually benefited her clothing store. She has masks for youth who plan on returning to school in person.
“It has been really good for my business, offering and selling masks,” she said. “A lot of the companies I do business with have switched their production to masks. So the same great, comfortable shirts – now they’re making those shirts into masks.”
June Ludwig, of Junie’s Closet, and her employees have been using masks since the virus made its way to the U.S. She said customers have been willing to abide by the mandate.
“All of my customers have been fantastic,” said Ludwig. “Everyone is respectful. They’ll come in, sit their purses down, and get it out and put it on.”
Ludwig has had some customers walk in and complain about other businesses, like salons, that are not requiring their customers or employees to wear masks. At Junie’s Closet, she will continue to ask customers to wear masks.
“If I let people come in and shop without a mask, it sends a message to my other customers that I don’t care,” she said. “So I think it’s just better for all us to be in this together. We should do what we can to protect each other.”
Todd Mutzig at Meigs Jewelry said business has been fantastic lately, and he hasn’t had any drawbacks from the mandate.
“I think people are just so ready for this to be behind them,” he said. “And if this is what it takes to be done with it, they’re happy to [wear a mask].”
