Kids cozied up with hot chocolate and made marshmallow shooters at the Tahlequah Public Library on Dec. 30.
The library's "Hot Chocolate Science" workshop allowed kids of all ages to create a homemade hot chocolate recipe with basic ingredients, such as cocoa powder, powdered milk, confectioner's sugar, cinnamon, salt, and water.
Katie Mathews brought her grandson, Gibson Valdez, age six, to the event for the science and educational aspects of the workshop.
"It teaches kids that education can be fun, and how science and everything can play a part in food," said Mathews.
She said Gibson learned how different ingredients can change the taste of the recipe.
Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library Youth Services coordinator, said the activity used several types of flavors, including bitter, sweet, creamy, spicy, and salty, to show the children how they interact with each other.
Keyle Brown said she brought her kids to the event to help keep them active and engaged while they are on winter break.
Brown said she noticed her children not only learned how to follow directions, but how to use their own creativity, ingenuity, and independence for both activities.
"Usually at home whenever we make hot chocolate we usually use the [Swiss Miss] powder that is already mixed up - you just warm up your water and you put in the chocolate," said Brown. "With this, I think they were able to make it how they wanted to [by using] a lot more ingredients. I think it was a lot [more fun] for the kids."
Bess Adkins, an event attendee, said her group were also able to participate with the STEM marshmallow shooter activity.
The marshmallow shooters were created by cutting off the bottom of a plastic cup, taping a balloon in its place, and placing a marshmallow inside. By pulling and letting go of the attached balloon, participants could launch their marshmallows.
Adkins said both activities allowed the kids to learn more about each of their senses and what they do and don't like when creating something.
Newton said the hot chocolate portion of the workshop was a way for kids to gain some basic science and measuring skills while the marshmallow shooters were simply for fun.
"I mean, we didn't really go into great scientific information about it, but it was just a fun activity to go with hot chocolate because who doesn't like shooting marshmallows," said Newton.
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library will be participating in the "Catch an Abominable Snowman" workshop and a DIY ice cream workshop Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.
