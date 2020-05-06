Tax issues complex for reopened restaurant straddling county line

A restaurant that was allowed to partially reopen due to its location on the county line has raised questions on how the owners handle taxes, and whether the city of Tahlequah or Cherokee County are more likely to benefit.
Cantina Bravo Mexican Grille said it had opened 60 percent of its restaurant this week. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that since the restaurant is technically located in the county, it didn’t fall under the city’s reopening plan and could therefore could skirt the municipal order.
Tahlequah Code Inspector Ray Hammons initially went out to the restaurant and told the owners they needed to shut down, since it was operating within the city limits. But Chennault said the restaurant itself is actually straddling the county line: 60 percent in the county, and 40 percent in the city. After a compromise, the restaurant was allowed to open 60 percent until May 8, when it can fully reopen.
A reader asked the Tahlequah Daily Press to find out how property tax and sales tax are handled, if 60 percent of the business is technically county.
Emmanuel Lopez, owner of Cantina Bravo, said his restaurant is paying both county and city taxes.
“The limit of the city is the first two parking spots, and that’s where we pay the city taxes. The building is in the county,” said Lopez.
Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office Deputy Pam Martin provided TDP with a "taxpayer copy" of Cantino Bravo's records.
“They’re in Tahlequah city limits so they pay city taxes, but they are also paying county taxes,” said Martin.
According to the taxpayer copy, the restaurant is paying into "I-35C," which is the Tahlequah Public Schools District. However, it is also paying County General and County Health taxes.
A former clerk explained it's very much like a property owner whose land crosses two school districts. In such cases, the ad valorem taxes are split proportionately between the two districts.
Lopez said it has been a complex issue and continues to be so, but he’s been able to work with the regulations by both the city and county.
“Like right now, the sheriff’s office came in Friday night because we’re closed like the other restaurants, and I never thought about it that we could open,” said Lopez. “They said we can open as long as we follow social distancing, and I know someone’s reported it to the city, but the building is in the county.”
Lopez said he and his staff are following social distancing and seating patrons at every other table in the restaurant.
