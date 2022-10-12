Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from October rose close to $11,615 from this time last year.
In the meantime, Hulbert's figures decreased.
October distribution represents August business, with monies accounting for sales from July 16 and estimated from Sept. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $767,995.62, compared to $756,376.56 last year.
For October, Tahlequah brought in $1,080,559.42, up by $23,686.72 from October 2021's figure of $1,056,872.70.
Hulbert's October 2022 collections decreased $1,651.08 from $21,049.48 in October 2021.
Data show $199,464,333 to cities reflected an increase from the $184,039,891 in October last year.
The use tax was $32,195,979. Counties shared a $34,188,368 disbursement, and $5,908,025 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.