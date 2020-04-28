By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardships for many workers, leaving the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission inundated with claims for unemployment over the past month.
As businesses have had to close, employees have been furloughed or seen their jobs eliminated. While many companies have applied for relief via the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created to help small businesses keep their workers on payroll, there has only been so much money to go around. So in many cases, Oklahomans must file for unemployment.
The new wave of filers has forced the OESC to upgrade its decades-old system for processing claims.
"Since the first of April, the agency has process over 160,000 claims, which is more than the agency traditionally process in one full year," said Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. "The speed of processing these critical and timely benefits was made possible due to rapid and significant digital improvements made to the agency's operations in partnership with OMES (Office of Management and Enterprise Services)."
Anyone who is unemployed may file a claim. When initially filing, Oklahomans will be asked the reason for separation from their last employer of 15 days or longer. If a person quits a job, but can show good cause for doing so, he or she is eligible for benefits. Those who are fired or discharged will have holds placed on their claims until the OESC can determine eligibility. Individuals discharged for misconduct connected with their last work will be disqualified.
Before filing for unemployment, Oklahomans might to want be aware of the options they have regarding taxes on their checks. Those who file for unemployment are subject to federal and state taxes, as with any income they receive. A report of unemployment benefits must be made when individuals file their income taxes, and the OESC sends out a 1099-G form in January detailing benefits received the prior year.
Recipients can also choose to have their federal and state taxes withheld from weekly payments, which helps them avoid penalties for underpayment of estimated taxes or from owing the government come April 2021.
Kent Davis, Tahlequah CPA, suggests people consider having taxes withheld, but he said each case is different.
"Any other time you were collecting unemployment and we didn't have the coronavirus issue, I would suggest that they really consider having the taxes withheld," he said. "Given the current time that we're in, people perhaps need the money right now."
The maximum weekly unemployment payments for 2020 are $539. The amount an individual receives weekly is 1/23rd of the highest quarter of taxable wages in his or her base period, not to exceed the maximum amount of $539.
Thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law March 27, states are allowed to offer unemployment compensation to workers who would normally be ineligible for unemployment. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are for independent contractors out of work because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
People can also still work and receive unemployment benefits, depending on their earnings. According to the OESC, all earnings must be reported during the week they are earned. The state deducts only earnings over $100 from the weekly unemployment payment.
"So if someone earns more than their weekly benefit amount plus $100, they will be ineligible for benefits due to excessive earnings," according to the OESC.
"As an example, if an individual earned $150, we would deduct $50 from their benefit amount. Individuals who work 32 or more hours, regardless of earnings, are considered full-time employees and ineligible for benefits."
Through July 31, many who file jobless claims are also eligible for $600 per week in federal funds, though Oklahoma officials are considering asking that those be removed as the economy reopens.
Get help
To file for unemployment or for more information, visit desc.ok.gov, or call 1-800-555-1554 to speak with a representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.