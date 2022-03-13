OKLAHOMA CITY – With millions of Oklahomans filing taxes in the coming weeks, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel is encouraging Oklahomans to take advantage of a state income tax deduction by contributing to the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan.
“As families prepare to file their taxes, it’s important to remember the many benefits of saving now for their future educational expenses,” said McDaniel, OCSP board chair. “An Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan offers families a flexible account that can be used at colleges, universities and technical schools across the nation while also providing tax benefits today.”
Deposits made to a new or existing OCSP account through the April 18 tax filing deadline can be eligible for a 2021 state income tax deduction on contributions of up to $20,000 for joint filers. Limitations apply.
According to the Federal Reserve, the average college debt a student graduates with is more than $38,000. On average, it takes 20 years to pay off student loans, according to Education Data Initiative.
“The cost of college continues to rise,” said McDaniel. “By contributing to an OCSP account now, Oklahomans can offset the cost of higher education for their children and grandchildren, enabling them to start their careers with less debt.”
Leading up to the tax filing deadline, Oklahoma parents and grandparents interested in learning more about saving for college are invited to attend a free webinar Thursday, March 10 at 11 a.m. Registration is required and can be found at The Buzz on OCSP’s website at www.ok4saving.org.
Funds saved in OCSP accounts may be used at colleges, universities and technology centers nationwide, for K-12 tuition up to $10,000 per year and apprenticeships.4 Account contributions are eligible for a state income tax deduction and earnings grow tax-free when used for qualified withdrawals.
McDaniel also noted that OCSP management fees recently were reduced, saving Oklahoma families a total of $500,000 per year.
For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan, the March 10 College Savings Webinar or to open an account, go towww.ok4saving.org or call 877-654-7284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.