TULSA - Tulsa Community College reaches a milestone as classes started at Tulsa Junior College, now TCC, 50 years ago on Sept. 14, 1970.
While fashion and hairstyles have changed, TCC has served nearly a half million students, and helped to define Tulsa itself through five decades.
"Brought into existence by the support of the Tulsa business and community leaders, our College has trained and educated northeast Oklahoma's workforce for 50 years. And when our doors opened, TCC's visionary leadership embraced a college open to all, crossing barriers of gender and cultural diversity and providing access to an affordable education, then and now," said TCC President and CEO Dr. Leigh Goodson.
As the first public higher education institution in Tulsa, its beginning is tied closely with American Airlines and a partnership to train individuals for, what was then, a state-of-the-art computerized reservation system relocated to Tulsa. In the coming years, the College had so many different computer programming courses that American dubbed TCC the MIT of the Sunbelt.
Even now, the College provides the Tulsa metro area with a skilled workforce.
For example, the School of Nursing, established in 1971 to meet the growing need of nurses and technicians in the medical community, has produced more than 4,500 nursing graduates. To this day, nursing is one of the most popular TCC degrees.
"As our community has evolved, TCC has remained a constant and critical piece in training generations of workers and has grown into one of the leading higher education institutions in the country," said Goodson.
