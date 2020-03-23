Monday, the Tahlequah Community Foundation, in conjunction with Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, announced the creation of a Disaster Relief Fund benefiting the Tahlequah community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Disaster Relief Fund will deploy resources to community-based organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak and related community needs in the Tahlequah area. Donations will be used to provide support for organizations, including nonprofit regional health organizations, government entities, nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools, that work with people and communities affected by the current disaster.
“Tahlequah, along with communities around Oklahoma, will undoubtedly feel the effects from the spread of COVID-19. Whether it is the local economy impacted from business layoffs, needs that will emerge from resulting school closures, or the unprecedented reliance upon our health care sector, we wanted to provide an avenue for communities to help their neighbors in a time of need,” said Tahlequah Community Foundation Board President Ken Purdy. “The TCF is passionate about community-based giving within Tahlequah and will work to extend resources to the most vulnerable during this crisis.”
The Tahlequah Community Fund is a broadly-based community organization whose purpose is exclusively philanthropic and charitable and is established to help meet the present and future needs of the Tahlequah community. To facilitate its growth and administration, TCF has been created as a permanent, component fund of the statewide community foundation known as the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. TCF governance is provided by a seven-member board of directors comprised of local individuals committed to Tahlequah and the quality of life in the area.
Communities Foundation of Oklahoma is a statewide nonprofit committed to supporting Oklahoma communities by meeting the needs of charitable organizations and donors. For more information, visit https://www.cfok.org/.
“At Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, we are proud to stand with our local community partners as they find innovative ways to help their neighbors in a time of need,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director, Teresa Rose Crook.
To donate and learn more about the community effort, visit cfok.org/covid19. For general questions, contact Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.