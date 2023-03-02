The Tahlequah Community Fund is still accepting applications for its 2023 Special Projects Challenge Grant, with a deadline of April 30.
This grant program helps leverage and promote projects that result in a significant infrastructure or other physical enhancements. Eligible nonprofit organizations, including government agencies and educational institutions, are encouraged to apply. Successful applicants must demonstrate the ability to provide a cash match for the funds requested. A total of $75,000 is available. One or more grants may be awarded.
Full details of the program and application instructions are online at https://www.cfok.org/apply-for-a-grant/. Users should scroll to Tahlequah Community Fund Special Projects Grant. For additional information, contact TCF representatives Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643, J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665, or Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926.
