The Tahlequah Community Fund has announced the extension of the application deadline for its Special Projects Challenge Grant due to the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizations interested in applying for the grant now have until Aug. 31 to submit applications.
TCF’s Special Projects Challenge Grant offers an opportunity for eligible nonprofit organizations to pursue community improvement projects benefiting the Tahlequah community and receive matching funds up to $50,000. According to grant guidelines, project proposals should benefit a significant need for infrastructure or other physical enhancement in the community.
Full details of the grant program and application requirements can be found online at www.cfok.org/grant.
Additional information or questions about the grant can be obtained locally by contacting TCF representatives Jodeen Worth, 918-822-7643, JD Carey, 918-456-6665, or Ken Purdy, 918-931-7926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.