TCF Grant to help Shady Grove students with critical reading skills

Shady Grove Pre-K students will gain critical reading skills by being immersed in varying ABC manipulatives through a TCF Grant. From left, front row, are: Presley Ellis, Lexi Potts, Elijah Smith, Kinsley Barry, and Ivy Todd. Back row: Oaklynn Miller, Elias Lawley, Athaea Hobbs, Olive Davis, and Remington Downing.

Missy Earls Pre-K class at Shady Grove School was recently awarded a Tahlequah Community Fund Grant for “Now I Know My ABC’s – Teaching the Alphabetic Principle in the Early Years.” Developing the understanding of the relationship between letters and the sounds associated with them is the building block from which all reading knowledge is built upon. The students will be immersed in a variety of ABC manipulatives throughout the school year to gain this critical reading skill.

