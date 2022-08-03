The Tahlequah Community Fund is launching its 2022 grant cycle and is currently seeking grant requests from Tahlequah area organizations.
TCF encourages grant applications that address any of a broad array of community interests, including arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification and development, leadership, conservation, and human services.
Projects focused on youth education and development will be given priority consideration.
Additional grant guidelines and policies are posted on the application link https://cfok.org/grants/.
Grant request proposals may not exceed $3,500.
The deadline to apply for the 2022 grant cycle is Sept. 24.
For further information, contact Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926 or J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.