The Tahlequah Community Fund is launching the 2021 grant cycle and is seeking grant applications from Tahlequah area nonprofit organizations.
TCF encourages applications that address any of a broad array of community interests including arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification, conservation, and human services. Projects focused on youth education and development will be given priority consideration.
Grant proposals may not exceed $3,500. Additional grant guidelines and policies are posted on the application link www.cfok.org/grants. The deadline to apply is Sept. 24. For additional information, call J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665 or Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643.
