The Tahlequah Community Fund is launching the 2020 grant cycle and is seeking grant requests from Tahlequah-area organizations.
TCF encourages grant applications that focus on any of a broad-array of community interests including arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification and development, leadership, conservation, and human services. Projects focused on youth education and development will be given priority consideration. Additional grant guidelines and policies are posted on the application link, www.cfok.org/grants.
Grant request proposals may not exceed $3,500. The deadline to apply for the 2020 grant cycle is Sept. 25.
The Special Project Challenge Grant deadline is Aug. 31. This is a matching grant up to $50,000 to assist nonprofit and local government entities, including public schools. The SPCG focuses on projects that directly engage residents and businesses in creating green spaces, gathering places, mini-parks, public art, and other community amenities. The project should benefit a significant need for infrastructure or other physical enhancements in the community.
The SPCG will match every dollar raised by the chosen organization up to $50,000, and it will be committed to the specific project.
For information on the Special Project Challenge Grant, go to www.cfok.org/grants, or call J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665, or Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643.
