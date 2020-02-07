TCF's matching grant boosts commemorative veterans' statue project

Plans for completion of the veterans commemorative statue have reached a new level, with of a matching grant donation pledged by the Tahlequah Community Fund for $10,000.
TCF board member Steve Worth spoke for the group, indicating how happy its members are to support such a valuable project. He also mentioned a donation from Northeastern State University.
It's important for the veterans to honor them, Worth said, and it's good for Tahlequah's tourism.
"Additional funding from Northeastern State University will go toward the interactive component of the monument. Veterans within 100 miles of here will be able to record their information," Worth said.
He challenges community members to show support for veterans - and for Tahlequah - through donations. That extends to Don Nichols, chairman of the veterans' committee behind the monument.
"We can help him do additional things if we get the matching donations," Worth said.
Preparation continues for what will become an inviting entrance into town, as the statue will be at the corner of Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass. A pedestrian bridge will allow visitors to cross a creek from the Reasor's parking lot area to access the memorial. Donations help the veterans' committee reach the final stage.
Detailed drawings of the bridge are on the hands of the city engineer for the 10-foot-long, 8-foot-wide and 4-foot-tall bridge, with plenty of room underneath for the water to under the bridge. Runoff comes of U.S. Highway 62 and down the stream, according to Nichols.
"The matching grant by Tahlequah Community Fund will allow us to move ahead with the metal bridge, which will include concrete walkways to the bridge and connecting with the concrete pad on site," said Nichols, who is still a little amazed at seeing the project move closer to fruition. "It's really going to happen, isn't it?"
Get involved
To make donations, contact Don Nichols, chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, at 918-931-8632.
