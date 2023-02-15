The Tahlequah Community Fund is now accepting applications for its 2023 Special Projects Challenge Grant, which has a deadline of April 30.
This grant program is intended to help leverage and promote projects that result in a significant infrastructure or other physical enhancement benefiting the Tahlequah community. Past project awards have contributed to the development of NSU's Veterans Memorial Plaza and the 200-acre hiking and biking trails park of the Tahlequah Trails Association.
Eligible nonprofit organizations, including government agencies and educational institutions, are encouraged to submit applications. Successful applicants must demonstrate the ability to provide a cash match for the funds requested under this Challenge Grant program. A total of $75,000 in grant funds is available. One or more grants may be awarded.
Full details of the grant program and application instructions are provided online at https://www.cfok.org/apply-for-a-grant/.
Users should scroll to Tahlequah Community Fund Special Projects Grant.
For additional information or questions, contact TCF representatives Jodeen Worth at 918-822-7643, JD Carey at 918-456-6665, or Ken Purdy at 918-931-7926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.