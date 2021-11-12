Tahlequah Community Fund will be giving out checks on a come-and-go basis Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3:30-4 p.m. at the gazebo at Norris Park. The gazebo was chosen in light of COVID and social distancing protocols. There will be no group photo this year. Individual photos will be taken with a big check.
TCF will give $37,060 to 14 people or groups chosen from the 23 applications submitted. They are: Sara Jordan, Tahlequah Public Schools; Sarah Whittle, NSU; Tahlequah Public Library; Tammie Paris, TPS; Heather Zimmer, TPS; Zoë Institute; Cody Ryals, TPS; David Fuller, TPS; Tahlequah Sports League; Help In Crisis; Shiloh Christian School; Milissa Earl, Shady Grove School; Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care; and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country.
