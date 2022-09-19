Tahlequah Community Playhouse began its 49th season with the musical "Quilters" Sept. 16-18, and continues Sept. 23-25.
"Quilters" is by Molly Newman and Barbara Damasek and directed by Bryn Smith and Paul Reif. The musical is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book "Quilters: Women and Domestic Art" by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.
The Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 performances begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the play at 7:30 p.m. Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25 begins at 1 p.m. with the play beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, Morris-Cragar florist, or online at tcp.tickets@gmail.com. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $15 for show only tickets. Show only tickets may also be purchased at the door. Reservations for dinner must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show you want to attend. For special dietary needs and seating arrangements, call the box office at 539-234-9444. Season tickets are still available for purchase.
All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at Saint Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. For more information, go to www.tcpok.com.
