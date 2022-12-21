For nearly 50 years, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse has offered a venue for local residents to get out of their comfort zones, improve their public speaking and acting skills, and meet other like-minded individuals.
Diana Gordineer, a member of TCP, has been performing with the group for about two years.
Being a naturally shy person, she initially had some hesitation when it came to jumping into the theater experience, even though she had several years of stage expertise under her belt from learning ballet to be a part of the local "Nutcracker" production.
Even though Gordineer communicates with people daily as the manager of Beautiquey and the Beast, she said having to learn lines and sing in front of others was daunting for her.
"I was very quickly put at ease," said Gordineer. "Everyone was so kind, complimentary, and supportive. That's another thing about Tahlequah Playhouse and the theater family, as I like to call them, they are very uplifting. They're very encouraging. They are free with their advice, so it helped put my fears aside and put me at ease. You really feel like you're a part of something special when you get together with that amount of people on stage."
After booking one of the leading characters in TCP's rendition of "Mamma Mia!" Gordineer became enthralled and addicted with performing, and has since continued her TCP involvement.
"It's something I believe everyone should do at least once in their life. My favorite thing about it is I get to be someone else for a while," said Gordineer.
She said the experience of being onstage helps her forget about everyday struggles. Although she felt as though had little confidence before, Gordineer said her self-esteem and discipline has increased since her first audition.
Community theater offers members a chance to improve social and speaking skills, but it also offers a chance to work behind the scenes.
While TCP member Misty Zimbelman has performed as a TCP actress for the past seven years, she is now working as an assistant director for the upcoming production of "The 39 Steps."
Zimbelman participated in productions staged by her high school. She said one of the main differences between the two is that the latter involved people she had known for years, while community theater introduces different members of the community to one another.
"It's a great way to introduce yourself into a community if you're new," said Zimbelman.
She participates at the theater not only as part of a social group, but as part of a family.
"You get to know each other really, really well when you're practicing together for three or four nights a week," said Zimbelman.
Zimbleman said as far as "The 39 Steps," everybody has a hand in making the production happen, with the painting, design, and putting together the set.
Coty Thompson, a TCP member and teacher at Salina High School, said he enjoys seeing how every aspect of a production comes together, even with the struggle he sometimes has with knowing when to speak.
He has been participating in community theater off and on for about a decade. As the years have gone by, he said, not much has changed, except for the COVID-19 protocols for those who have been exposed.
Thompson said meeting expectations can be difficult at times, since performing in community theater tends to be in front of one's peers.
"You already have people who have seen similar plays, similar characters, and you're just trying to meet their expectations," said Thompson.
Check it out
The Tahlequah Community Playhouse's production of "The 39 Steps" will be Feb. 10-12 and 17-19, 2023 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
