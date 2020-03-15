Walking down the "red carpet" Thursday after his name was called, Michael Hand performed a somersault and pumped his fists in celebration when he heard he landed the role of Chef Louis in the Tahlequah Penguin Project's production of "The Little Mermaid."
Such triumphant moments are why organizers of the Penguin Project enjoy putting on a theater production with local special needs individuals. It not only introduces the arts to those who otherwise might not have the opportunity to perform on stage, but it helps grow confidence in them and build relationships.
"A lot of the community are sort of afraid to approach a child with special needs," said Director Bryn Smith. "This breaks down that barrier. There's a guy here and the first time that he came, he sat in a corner with his head down, no eye contact, no interaction. I didn't even know he could speak. This man is now up on stage and his nickname to the whole community is 'Opera Man,' because I don't care what the song is, he [Michael Buscemi] turns it into an opera."
This is the Tahlequah Community Playhouse's fourth Penguin Project production. It was originally started by a special needs pediatrician, Dr. Andrew Morgan, who wanted special needs children to experience what it's like to stand under stage lights, and knowing it could enhance their social skills. According to Smith, before one artist started participating in the project, he had never told his parents, "I love you."
"After he attended Penguin Project, it opened up a whole new world for him," she said. "He realized he wasn't alone, not on an island, people understood him, he could make the audience appreciate him, and he tells his parents, 'I love you.'"
The group has been meeting for rehearsals for over a month now. So far, they've learned about stage directions, stage presence, theater etiquette and more. It's given many participants a place where they feel comfortable - and sometimes too comfortable, said Kimbereley Neal, PP director.
"It kind of builds that little family unit," said Neal. "Just in theater alone, you build a little family. So when they come here, it's nice for them to come together. Trying to get them to calm down and to listen sometimes is fun. In my view, it kind of gets them out of their shell."
For the past two weeks, the artists have been working on choreography. They've already learned one dance and have another three or four to get down pat before the day of show.
Choreographer Kevin Neal said he has to approach the process in a different way, as he tried to keep them engaged and having fun.
"It's really exciting - the process and the way the kids interact," he said. "It's something you can talk about and see from afar, but if you're not in it or participating in, you don't truly get that effect. For me, it's been a wonderful experience."
Nineteen artists will perform in "The Little Mermaid" in May, so they have time to memorize their lines and musical numbers. They also have some help along the way.
"Each artist has to have a special need, and each artist we partner with a mentor," said Smith. "That way, the artist can be absolutely free from fear or anything on stage."
The cast and crew work together to make sure the show will be a hit. While the directors hope their artists will follow their lead and work to put on a good show, that's not really what the Penguin Project is about.
"We don't want them to worry about being on stage or when they're supposed to sing or not sing," said Neal. "It's all about them having fun. You can see the little lights come on in their eyes, and to me, that is worth everything. To see them helping one another is even more amazing, because a lot of the young people are just within themselves. To see them blossom like that, it's so rewarding. For me, it's better than what I've ever done in Hollywood. It's that one-on-one connection and you actually see it come alive within them."
You're invited
The Penguin Project's production of "The Little Mermaid" is May 29-30, at 7 p.m., at the Tahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center. There is no cost for admission. For more information about the Penguin Project, visit tcpok.com.
