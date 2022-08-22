Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. begins the 49th season with the musical "Quilters," Sept. 16-18 and 23-25.
"Quilters" is by Molly Newman and Barbara Damasek and directed by Bryn Smith and Paul Reif.
The musical is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book "Quilters: Women and Domestic Art," by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen. The Friday and Saturday performances begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the play at 7:30 p.m. Dinner on Sunday begins at 1 p.m., with the play beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, Morris-Cragar florist, or online at tcp.tickets@gmail.com. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $15 for show-only tickets. Show-only tickets may also be purchased at the door. Reservations for dinner must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show the patron wants to attend.
For special dietary needs and seating arrangements, individuals can call the box office at 539-234-9444. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah. Season tickets are still available for purchase.
TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. Visit the website at www.tcpok.com.
