TCP's Penguin Project back in full swing

Tahlequah Community Playhouse's Penguin Project is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryn Smith directed this year’s production, “Pengdemic” and she said they decided to write their own script about bringing Penguin Project to Tahlequah.
“At the beginning in March 2020, we were full swing into 'The Little Mermaid,' and we got shut down about March 12,” said Smith. “We are using the four musicals and we decided to go ahead an use songs out of them, since we already paid for the rights to perform.”
The Penguin Project is a national program that provides theater opportunities for young people with disabilities. Artists are partnered with mentors who assist them with various aspects of the rehearsal and performance process.
Smith said she wrote the script in one weekend, but several changes were made in the process.
“It wasn’t that long and it’s not a terribly long script. Peggy Kaney and I sat down and created an outline and a timeline, if you will, of the whole thing,” she said.
There are 18 participants this year, and Smith said they had to limit the number of kids as a safety measure.
“We usually have about 30 [kids]. Each year we got bigger, and we were approaching 40 [kids] when we we stopped in March of 2020. We didn’t reach out for new 'penguins' this year. We did get a couple, but we didn’t reach out for new ones; we just talked to our former penguins,” said Smith.
Rehearsals are usually an hour and half on Mondays and Thursdays. Smith said they like to rehearse for about three months before the big show. Kids don masks while rehearsing, but they will go maskless during the show.
“The kids don’t care for it, although they’re very cooperative. Even directing – I’m a great projection person, anyway, but through a mask, it’s definitely more difficult,” said Smith.
This will be the fourth Penguin Project production for Tahlequah. The story is about TCP's Penguin Project chapter and how things changed during the pandemic. It will include a mix of pre-recorded video along with live performances of music from previous productions.
Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St. Admission is by donation.
