Tuesday, April 11
THS - OSSAA State E-Band Contest at Owasso High School.
THS - Girls golf in Grove tournament at Patricia Island.
THS - Boys and girls tennis at Metro Lakes Conference at a to-be-determined location from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
TMS - Sixth-grade track meet at Stilwell from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - First grade goes to the Tulsa Zoo.
TMS - Seventh through ninth grade track go to Claremore.
THS - Varsity boys and girls/junior varsity boys soccer vs. Bartlesville, home, 4 p.m.
THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Oktaha, away, 5 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball vs. BTW, home, 5 p.m.
THS - JROTC Award Ceremony at THS Performing Arts Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - First grade Spring Sing Program from 6-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
THS - Girls and boys golf MLC at Page Belcher.
TMS - Eighth grade goes on RISE trip to Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
TMS - Sixth graders go to track meet in Warner from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
TMS - Student council meeting at TMS Room 30 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
THS - Boys golf at Edison invitational at Heritage Hills in Claremore.
Cherokee Elementary - Fourth grade takes a field trip to the Jenks Aquarium.
TMS - Boys and girls tennis at Edison from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
TMS - ORES track meet for fifth through eighth grade, home, 9:30 a.m.
THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Muskogee, away, 5 p.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Pryor, home, 5 p.m.
TMS - Girls and boys soccer vs. Stilwell, home, 5 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Second grade music program from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Kindergarten Spring Sing Program at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13-15
THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.
Friday, April 14
THS - OSSAA State Band Contest at Jenks High School.
THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.
THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Oklahoma City.
TMS - Boys golf at Keys tournament at Cherokee Trails.
Heritage Elementary - First grade takes a field trip to the Dream Theater and Norris Park.
THS - Track at Claremore at 10 a.m.
Heritage Elementary - Tiger Store open from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly at gym from 2:15-2:45 p.m.
THS - Varsity girls and boys/junior varsity boys soccer vs. Owasso, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Fairland and Morris, home, 4:30 p.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Hilldale, away, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.
THS - E-sports at OKSE Finals at Weatherford.
THS - Junior varsity baseball festival at Fort Gibson.
Monday, April 17
THS -Slowpitch softball at Southmoore Festival.
THS - Girls golf at Pryor Creek Tournament.
THS - HOSA State Leadership Conference at Norman.
Elementary Schools - Third grade starts testing week.
THS - Varsity baseball vs. Union, home, 6 p.m
Sequoyah Elementary - Summer Fun Parent Night from 6-7:30 p.m.
