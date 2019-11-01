TDP editor tapped for expanded CNHI leadership team

Tahlequah Daily Press Executive Editor Kim Poindexter is among a group of five editors selected for CNHI's expanded news leadership structure.
The regional editors will work with the company's local editors to enhance content, provide professional development, help grow audience and encourage collaboration.
The appointments were announced by Kayla Gagnet, senior vice president of content and digital operations at CNHI, and Dennis Lyons, CNHI national editor and editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.
"We have great talent within our company, and I am excited to have these new editors join in this important initiative," Lyons said.
James Zachary, editor of the Valdosta Daily Times in Georgia, will continue as deputy national editor, working with Gagnet and Lyons to oversee the regional editor program.
Also added to the regional editor team are: Dave Bohrer, editor of the Meridian Star, to oversee Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee papers; Renee Carey, editor of the Sharon Herald and New Castle News, to oversee Kentucky newsrooms; Dale Gosser, editor of several Texas papers, to head papers in that state; and Samantha Perry, editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, assisting Georgia and Florida papers.
Poindexter will be one of two regional editors for Oklahoma, and will mainly work with smaller community newspapers. She joins Rob Collins, executive editor of the Enid News & Eagle, who oversees larger newspapers.
CNHI's Regional Editor program launched as a pilot program in 2016 and expanded company-wide in 2018.
"I could not be more proud of the work our regional editors have done to elevate the quality of our products," said CNHI President and CEO Donna Barrett. "That's why I'm so pleased that we're expanding the program to include more of our top-notch editors."
Gagnet praised the regional editors' work in developing shared content and providing training to local newsrooms.
"This team works hard to help our newsrooms create great journalism," Gagnet said. "They have collaborated to develop investigative reporting, feature pages and sports content that our readers really value."
Poindexter has worked at TDP since 1985, and has been the top editor since 1987. She's a multiple award-winning journalist on both the state and national levels for various types of writing, layout and design, and community service projects, but has especially been feted in editorial and column writing. She has led the TDP team to several national awards, among them for best use of social media. In 2018, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
