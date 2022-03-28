TDP, executive editor feted with more accolades

The Tahlequah Daily Press and its staff have garnered several more awards both at the state and national levels, with others to be announced in June.
TDP was notified Monday by its parent company, CNHI, that for the third year in a row, it has been named Newspaper of the Year in Division III. The contest includes three divisions in which about 100 newspapers compete at the national level.
According to judges, TDP excels in its "strong local news content, especially coverage of the Cherokee tribe, headquartered in the community. Highlights included comprehensive reporting on the consequences and complexities of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision (McGirt vs. Oklahoma) that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. As a result, the Daily Press has been viewed as an authority on this topic – which is exactly what a reader-focused community newsroom should do."
For the second year in a row, TDP Executive Editor Kim Poindexter was named in CNHI Division III as Editorial Writer of the Year, an honor she has received in the past. Another area journalist – D.E. Smoot, of the Muskogee Phoenix – earned that award in Division II. Chelsea Weeks, editor of the Claremore Progress, was named Columnist of the Year in Division III.
Poindexter was also notified recently that she had been selected by the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation to receive the 2022 Beachy Musselman Award, described as "the highest honor presented by the Foundation each year to recognize quality journalism in practice, in education, and in research." The Oklahoma Press Association tapped Poindexter for the 2021 Editorial Sweepstakes Award for an October editorial, "Supporting the Fourth Estate is Crucial." The state awards will be presented during the OPA banquet in June, when Better Newspaper Contest winners will be announced. TDP won the Sequoyah Award – or sweepstakes – in Division III last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.