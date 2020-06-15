The Oklahoma Press Association announced the winners of the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest Awards in a video released on June 15, and the Tahlequah Daily Press picked up a number of honors in Division 3, as well as the Editorial Writer of the Year award.
“Although the 2020 OPA Convention was postponed this year, we knew it was vitally important to announce the winners of the newspaper contest,” said Lisa Sutliff, OPA member services director. “We discussed several options and decided to create a video showcasing all the award winners.”
The TDP took first place in News Content, a high-point category. The judges comments included: “Solid community reporting with a nice mix of political, business, education, agriculture and crime news. I'm sure the court news, police log and sheriff's report are well read. Nice use of photos and headlines. The Quick 5 [weekend feature] is a nice alternative story treatment. Very reader friendly. ‘Comeback kids’ headline was fun.”
TDP also won first place in Sales Promotion for its Newcomers Guide, and in Photography. TDP placed second place in Layout and Design, and third in Advertising, Editorial Writing, and Sports Coverage.
Executive Editor Poindexter won the Editorial Sweepstakes Award, sponsored by ONG, for Editorial Writer of the Year. The editorial was titled, “Despicable swastika still freedom of expression.” Poindexter also placed second in Column Writing. The judges' comments for the sweepstakes win included: “This is a touchy topic but the writer argues her position in a clear, calm way. She takes what might be an unpopular position with those caught by emotion – and compassionately acknowledges that emotion – but rationally assembles facts and logic to support her argument. Nicely written, with a serious, but measured tone.”
Grant Crawford placed first and second in Feature Photograph with “Riders return” and “Back to the roots.” The judges comments included: “The composition paired with the emotion of this photo [Riders return] makes it a winning entry. A great composition. The drummer facing the camera, the expression on his face, and the action in the shot are great.”
Crawford also placed second in Front Page Design.
Sports Editor Byron Beers took first place in Sports Photography. The judges commented: “Sometimes the best sports photos show as much emotion as action... what Wide World of Sports called ‘the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.’ This photo beautifully captures the former.”
Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd placed third in Feature Story with “Bevy of blueberries.” The judges commented: “Fun, informative and lively – I feel like I need to start planting! Great photo and nice use of the motto up high.”
The McAlester News Capital, a sister paper to TDP, won the Sequoyah Award this year in Division 3. Members of the Maine Press Association judged more than 1,300 entries from 74 Oklahoma newspapers.
