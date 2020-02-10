MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Tahlequah Daily Press was named Newspaper of the Year in Division III of its parent company's annual Best of CNHI competition, and took two other top honors.
Judges commended the paper for its local flavor: "Impressively local throughout – day in, day out. Spot news and enterprise. Strong opinion page, good local columnists. Diversity in news coverage, with focus on Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah. .... Solid audience interaction on social media and laudable efforts to keep the paper’s website fresh with local news."
The other CNHI Newspaper of the Year winners were The Daily Item, Sunbury (Pennsylvania), in Division I, and the News and Tribune in Jeffersonville, Indiana, in Division II.
For the third year in a row, the TDP won Best Use of Social Media in its Division. TDP melds all its platforms with interactivity, using Facebook discussions to boost print and website stories, and incorporating play-by-play of sporting events on Twitter, among other things. The judges wrote: "This small paper continues to do an amazing job with social media. They have nearly 27,400 followers – more than any newspaper in the state of Oklahoma except the metros in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The paper’s Twitter feed has some 3,130 followers, but is rapidly growing. They use social media to solicit reader participation, promote stories, solicit comments and so much more." The Facebook audience has grown to 27,538 since the entries were submitted, and the Twitter feed, to 3,148 followers.
TDP Executive Editor Kim Poindexter was named Columnist of the Year, for her personal column that appears in the weekend edition. The judges said: "A columnist with a distinctive voice. Her columns are provocative, show a sense of humor, and always make a clear point. There’s little doubt the readers of the Tahlequah Daily Press look forward to reading what Kim has to say each week."
Poindexter was also named runner-up as Editorial Writer of the Year, and TDP News Editor Grant Crawford was runner-up in the Photographer of the Year category in Division III.
Jared Porter, a former Tahlequah Daily Press sports editor who now works at the Joplin (Missouri) Globe, was a finalist for Sports Writer of the Year.
