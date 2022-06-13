The Tahlequah Daily Press staff took several honors when the Oklahoma Press Association presented its Better Newspaper Contest Awards during the OPA Annual Convention, June 10-11, at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
Announced during the two-day convention were the recipients of the OPA H. Milt Phillips Award and the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation’s Beachy Musselman Award, the latter of which is selected by the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation Board of Trustees. Receiving the H. Milt Phillips Award was Kelly Dyer Fry, former publisher and editor of The Oklahoman. The OPA Board of Directors selects the recipient of the Milt Phillips Award. Receiving the ONF Beachy Musselman Award was Kim Poindexter, executive editor at Tahlequah Daily Press.
Poindexter has been at the forefront of Oklahoma journalism for nearly four decades. She studied journalism at the University of Oklahoma and Northeastern Oklahoma State University. She began working at the Tahlequah Daily Press in 1985, where she was named managing editor in 1987, then executive editor in 2015. Known for her commitment to community newspapers and grassroots journalism, Poindexter was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 2018. A few years ago, she was named a CNHI regional editor and now advises news teams at various Oklahoma and Texas newspapers. She was well-known for her in-depth reporting in her earlier years, and currently for her opinion writing. She also won her fourth ONG-OPA Editorial Sweepstakes Award this year, for the best editorial submitted during 2021.
Winners of this year’s Sequoyah Awards in the OPA Better Newspaper Contest also were announced at the OPA Convention. In the daily divisions, winners were The Norman Transcript, in Division 1, and McAlester News-Capital, in Division 2. Both are sister newspapers to the TDP, which came in second behind McAlester in Division 2. Another CNHI paper winning the Sequoyah award was The Duncan Banner, in the semi-weekly division. Adrian O'Hanlon III, the McAlester editor, is Poindexter's deputy regional editor for CNHI.
The Sequoyah Award, which is the highest honor in the Better Newspaper Contest, is determined by the number of points accumulated in eight of the contest’s categories: News Content, Layout & Design, Advertising, Editorial Writing, Photography, Sports Coverage, Sales Promotion and Community Leadership. The contest also included a Digital Media category in three divisions – dailies, weeklies and colleges. The TDP took second in the daily division for Digital Media.
Individuals were able to receive awards in 14 categories: News Story, Feature Story, Sports Story, Business Story, Education Story, In-Depth Reporting, Column Writing, Small Space Ad, Large Space Ad, News Photograph, Feature Photograph, Sports Photograph, Photo Essay/Picture Page and Front Page Design.
The TDP won first place overall in News Content. Winning first-place individual awards were Heather Ruotolo, in Small Space Ad, and Brian King, in Education Story.
TDP took second overall in Layout and Design, Advertising, Editorial Writing, Photography and Sales Promotion. An individual second-place award went to Joe Mack, Large Space Ad.
TDP's third-place individual award winners were Grant Crawford, Education Story and News Photo: Kim Poindexter, Column Writing; and Juanita Lewis, Small Space Ad.
TDP took the Sequoyah Award in 2021, and Poindexter said that although 2022 didn't see a repeat for first place, she is extremely proud of the work of the TDP staff, as well as that of the other CNHI papers.
