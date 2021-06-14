After being named Newspaper of the Year in its division by parent company CNHI, the Tahlequah Daily Press brought home the Sequoyah honor when the Oklahoma Press Association presented its Better Newspaper Contest Awards during its annual convention, June 11-12, at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Sequoyah Award, the highest honor in the contest, is determined by the number of points accumulated in eight of the contest’s 20 categories: News Content, Layout & Design, Advertising, Editorial Writing, Photography, Sports Coverage, Sales Promotion and Community Leadership. TDP placed in every point category, taking first in News Content – one of the high-point categories – and Editorial Writing. The paper also won second in Layout & Design, Advertising, Sales Promotion, Sports Coverage; and third in Photography and Community Leadership.
Judges said of the News Content win: "You have an excellent news package. Great job with news and feature stories, along with your 'Daily Log.'" Of Executive Editor Kim Poindexter's editorials, judges wrote: "A paper not afraid to take a controversial stand with the knowledge that it may not be popular. Well done!"
In Individual categories, Grant Crawford took first place in News Photograph, for his coverage of then-President Donald Trump's rally in Tiulsa; judges cited an important moment in history and advised Grant to "be careful out there." Grant also won second place in News Story, and third place in Feature Photograph and Front-Page Design.
Meanwhile, the Stilwell Democrat-Journal – which shares three employees with TDP, including Publisher Gary Jackson – also scored some wins. The DJ won first in Layout & Design, and third in Editorial Writing. Editor Renee Fite took first place in Feature Story and second in Column Writing. Juanita Lewis took third in both Small Space Ad and Large Space Ad, as well as third in Front Page Design. Lewis also won an ad award for the Westville Reporter.
Also announced during the two-day convention were the recipients of the OPA H. Milt Phillips Award and the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation’s Beachy Musselman Award. Receiving the H. Milt Phillips Award was Jeff Funk, former publisher of the Enid News & Eagle, a sister newspaper to TDP. Funk joined the News & Eagle in 2001 as executive editor and was later promoted to general manager and publisher. As a senior publisher for CNHI, the newspaper added several publications and events and raised more than $10,000 each year for local charities. Funk served as president of the Oklahoma Press Association in 2014.
Receiving the ONF Beachy Musselman Award was Mark Codner, publisher of The Newcastle Pacer. Codner’s journalism career spans more than 30 years. He and his wife, Sherry, were publishers/owners of The Madill Record and The Texoman from 1994 to 2015. Before that, he worked in various editor positions at the Tulsa World, Yukon Review/Mustang News, Collinsville News, Skiatook Journal, Coweta American and Purcell Register. In 2016, Codner was named news editor of The Edmond Sun where he served until the newspaper – also a CNHI property – closed in 2020.
Members of the Iowa Press Association judged almost 1,400 entries from 70 Oklahoma newspapers.
