A local man who was working in China at the time of the coronavirus outbreak hasn't gotten ill, but he thinks government officials could do more to protect the public.
Tahlequah resident Brennan Lombardi, 30, earned his master's in American studies from Northeastern State University in 2019. After posting his resume online, he found a job teaching English in Dalian, China, off the coast near Beijing. He arrived in China the last day of October 2019, and began training and teaching English as a second language at a private school for all ages.
"Foreign teachers are in high demand. They want to speak English," said Lombardi. "It was a big adjustment to move to China. Once I got used to it, I started to like it. The virus outbreak changed everything."
The COVID-19 coronavirus reached the Dalian area by the end of January.
"It occurred when Chinese New Year was happening. The school was supposed to be closed for one week for Chinese New Year. Then they expanded it to two weeks, and then three weeks," said Lombardi.
The school has not yet reopened. When the outbreak occurred, Lombardi said many businesses, restaurants, and stores closed. Dining in at restaurants was banned, but take-out and delivery were still available.
Due to pollution from factories, Lombardi said it is common for people to wear masks, and he had purchased them before the outbreak.
"After the outbreak, everyone was wearing them. Businesses required you to wear a mask if going into the building," he said.
He did not stock up on food or supplies, because the local Walmart stayed open, and it was stocked with plenty of food.
"I used the subway and taxis mostly. Every time I used the subway, they would take my temperature. Even when you went into a store like Walmart, they'd have to take your temperature," he said. "During the outbreak, I was a little nervous because when it started they said the number of cases was increasing every day."
He didn't notice delays due to the precaution, but there weren't as many people walking around.
"There were 19 confirmed cases in my city. As of yesterday, 15 have recovered," Lombardi said Wednesday morning. "My city was a long way from Wuhan, so it wasn't as bad. People weren't being forced to stay inside."
Lombardi didn't get paid for the last month because the school was closed. He decided to return home because he was running out of money. He doesn't think the school will reopen anytime soon, if at all.
At the airport in China, Lombardi said Customs took his temperature. From China, his plane went to Japan. It was scheduled to go on to Dallas, but the flight was redirected to Seattle, Washington.
Lombardi and his family thought he was being taken there to be quarantined. Instead, officials just took his temperature and contact information.
"I wasn't sure what the protocol was. I just assumed there was a chance they would quarantine me. I was prepared," said Lombardi. "Even though I haven't shown any symptoms, they still haven't given me a test. As far as I know, no one coming from those flights has been quarantined or tested."
Officials from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed up at Lombardi's home in Tahlequah the day after he got home last week. While they said he could get out and walk the neighborhood, he was told not to come into contact with anyone. He signed a form saying he would self-quarantine and take his temperature.
Each morning, representatives from the health department called him to get his temperature, and each afternoon, they Skype with him so he can show them his temperature on the thermometer. He will stay quarantined until March 11.
Lombardi said he is not surprised the virus is spreading in the U.S.
"People from China or other countries infected come here, and chances are they could have infected someone on the flight or others," he said. "If U.S. Customs and health departments had taken more precautions, there are chances the cases in Washington could've been prevented. If Chinese government had taken more precautions at the beginning, the number of cases could've decreased."
Lombardi wishes health officials would develop effective tests.
"Be more honest with people. Don't say you have a cure or that everything is under control, " he said about the U.S. government. "We clearly have a crisis."
While quarantined, Lombardi said he is reading a lot and watching movies. He's only had contact with his parents. He's not sure what he'll do now that he doesn't have a job, but he may look into teaching English online.
