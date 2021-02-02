Teachers, admins choose students worthy of Rotary Club recognition

The Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club has recognized Students of the Month for at least 20 years with a certificate and medallion, and the possibility of a scholarship. At a December 2019 Rotary meeting, Rotarian Terri Ussery, left, congratulated the Keys High School Students of the Month, Shaelin Hicks and Justus Haney, right. Students are selected for the award by their high school teachers and administrators.