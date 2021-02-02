Teachers, admins choose students worthy of Rotary Club recognition

The Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club has been recognizing Students of the Month from the four area high schools for at least 20 years.
“The club knows the value of education and believes in rewarding students who apply themselves to academia,” said Rotarian Terri Ussery.
Debra Nelson, Sequoyah High School counselor, said teachers are asked to nominate students based on scholarship and leadership.
“This list is compiled at the beginning of the school year for the seniors nominated,” said Nelson.
She said this year’s process was no different than any other year.
“I sent out the list to vote on at the beginning of each month. I give the teachers about a week to vote, close the voting, and send the selected two names to Terri – one boy and one girl,” said Nelson.
Tahlequah High School Principal Lacie Wilson said Rotary Club Students of the Month are nominated and voted on by all THS teachers.
“Tahlequah students are recognized on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April,” said Wilson. “We are grateful to the Rotary Club for giving us this opportunity to recognize our students.”
Before the pandemic, students selected by their schools would attend a Rotary lunch meeting to receive a certificate of recognition and a medallion. Currently, the club is meeting online via Zoom and students are asked to join in.
At Keys High School, Principal Steven Goss said the biggest change this year has been the students using Zoom to go to the meetings. He and Robbie Smith, a high school counselor, choose the Students of the Month.
“For most months, the students come to my office and use my computer to access the meeting, but we have had students who are virtual be Students of the Month, and getting connectivity for those students has been an issue,” said Goss. “We appreciate the Rotary Club and all they do for the students of KHS and the school as a whole. We appreciate the opportunity for our students to be recognized in the Daily Press as well.”
Lyndsi Gaylor is chair of the Hulbert Public Schools English Department and teaches English to grades 8, 10 and 12. She said the criteria she uses to select Students of the Month comes mostly from the Rotary Club application.
“The application asks for details pertaining to volunteer work, extracurricular activities, awards, and organizations outside the realm of school. It helps to give a pretty good snapshot of the student's ability to look beyond themselves and see how they can be a part of their community,” said Gaylor. “Because I know most of my students pretty well, I also have a feel for who they are as people. Some students work hard, but due to situations concerning their home life, they may not have the ability to engage in many volunteering opportunities.”
Once Gaylor has reviewed students' applications, she chooses the top ones and passes them to a select group of teachers, administration, and the high school counselor, to see if they agree with the picks or to help determine the final 16 choices – two for each of eight months of the school year.
Gaylor said the process has been a bit different this year due to multiple quarantine situations that spanned a month and a half, and the students receiving the applications digitally.
“As I had sent the application out to the students on Google Classroom – a program we had never used before – it was very hit-and-miss on who had turned it in, who had filled out the entire application, who had turned in a blank submission, who had even seen the application. It was awful,” said Gaylor. “Eventually, we got it all sorted out, but it took way longer than it should have. Normally, it is a one- or two-day ordeal, with students handwriting their application and handing it in. I thought the digital version would help to streamline the process, but no; it just made it all more complicated.”
The selected students are also eligible to apply for the Rotary Club college scholarship.
“Only Students of the Month can apply to the scholarship committee who chooses which students to interview and awards the students the college scholarships based on the interviews,” said Ussery. “Five students receive scholarships every academic year: two from Tahlequah, and one from each of the other three high schools, Keys, Sequoyah and Hulbert. The two scholarships to the Tahlequah students are from endowments from deceased Rotary members.”
Check it out
For more information about Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club, call 918-458-0308, or email tahlequahrotaryclub6110@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.