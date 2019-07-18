Teachers, coaches made difference for new super

Scott Kempenich credits the teachers and coaches from his youth for the drive to become a better person who influences students.
The new superintendent of Hulbert Public Schools decided in high school to become a teacher.
"I love having the opportunity to impact the future of this great nation through our youth," said Kempenich, a graduate of Wagoner High School. "Without education, I could have perpetuated a lifestyle of poverty and abuse, which is what I grew up in. I know that we have students in our schools who need an education, but they do not realize that need yet. Hopefully we will be able to help students realize their dreams are attainable and we can motivate them so they have a desire to soar high enough to reach them."
The last year Kempenich lived with his biological parents was when he was in eighth grade.
"Teachers and coaches became my mentors, as I lived with friends and was determined to change the trajectory of my life. Many teachers invested time, money and love into me to ensure that I not only survived, but succeeded," he said.
Academic and athletic success led to Kempenich's receiving a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, where he was a four-year starter and the right tackle on the 2000 national championship football team.
He earned his bachelor's degree in education from OU, as well as a master's in school administration from Northeastern State University.
Prior to moving into school administration, Kempenich was a high school social studies teacher for seven years. He was also the offensive line coach at Jenks for three years, and head football coach at Skiatook for two years. For the past 11 years, he has served as a principal in Coweta.
"I enjoy working with a team to make our school a positive learning environment for students and a great place to work for our teachers and staff," said Kempenich. "I decided to become a principal because I wanted to make sure that all students had a teacher that positively encouraged and challenged them to be the best version of themselves. After 11 years as a principal, I am ready to make the move into the district leadership position with the goal of helping Hulbert students grow into responsible citizens with a great education that can make a positive impact in our community, state and nation."
Kempenich believes it is his job as superintendent to make sure Hulbert is providing the best education possible for the students.
"School has to be engaging for students, and our job as educators is to continually improve our craft and be willing to get out of the box with the goal of reaching our students," he said. "We must have a solid plan in place to recruit, develop and retain great educators. Hulbert students deserve the best and that is what we are going to provide."
A current resident of Wagoner, Kempenich has been married to his high school sweetheart, Christa, for 21 years. They have two children: Jaxon, 16, and Gracie, 12.
