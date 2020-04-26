Teachers, students work to stay connected

Students, teachers, and parents have had to readjust so kids can still get educated while schools are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some are still figuring out what works best for each family and student, both academically and emotionally.
Amy Batie is a Cherokee Elementary School teacher, wife to a teacher, and mom to four. The Baties live in a wooded area along the Illinois River.
"We have to share the bandwidth, technology, and workspace. It is certainly not ideal. The kids don't like how much time I am having to spend on screens to prepare for my students' assignments," said Batie. "The internet is spotty at best, so a lot of the time we are watching the circle spin on the screen instead of watching or making content. It is frustrating."
She said while the Tahlequah Public Schools administrators have "gone above and beyond to keep teachers safe, informed, and prepared," and teachers have been flexible and inventive in trying to make distance learning work, this time has been emotionally draining for all.
"There is absolutely nothing that compares to interacting with our class in real life. It is just not the same over a screen," she said. "The lack of true human contact between teachers and students, teachers and their peers, and the wonderful student-to-student bonds - it cannot be replicated digitally. Those relationships are the glue. They are what makes it all work. We miss the real deal relationships."
Cameron Calhoon, a Tahlequah High School senior, is missing those connections, too. He dislikes learning online, but is still working to get his grade up in the only class in which he doesn't have an A.
"I don't like not being able to see the boys. I don't like not being in a classroom setting," he said. "I miss the teachers."
One of his THS teachers had helped Cameron get his outfit for prom.
Some instructors are finding ways to stay connected to their students.
Briggs School first-grade teacher Susie Whalen said the biggest struggle is missing the students.
"I have done videos of me reading our stories with a couple of puppet friends asking and answering questions. I FaceTime or call each of my students at least once a week. I sent a postcard to each the first two weeks, and [last] week, I sent a short letter with a hand-crocheted heart," said Whalen. "They send me pictures of their work or checklist, and some have sent me creative videos presenting their work. If I have ever taught you, I still love you."
Keisha Mackenzie Murray has appreciated the teachers reaching out to her kindergartner and second-grader. The teachers have checked on them at least once a week by text, and respond with feedback for every assignment turned in.
"At first, my kids were really enjoying it, because they have never been homeschooled; it was like playing school. But this past week has been difficult because the newness has worn off, and they are finally realizing this is the new normal, and they will not be finishing their school year at school," she said. "My son's teacher FaceTimed him last week to talk to him about him not wanting to do his schoolwork. It helped his attitude to see her face and hear her voice and be reminded he does his work for her without complaining just fine."
Batie said the realization that no one is returning to school is starting to hit some in a hard way.
"There is the heartbreak of the year really being just over. We only have two more weeks of distance learning and then - BAM! - we are done. Usually we have time to build up to that, to prepare for the breakup of our classroom families slowly," she said. "Usually by mid-May, everyone is ready to be done. But this year was so different. We didn't know we were saying goodbye for good at spring break. My own kids are struggling with the lack of closure. And teachers are scrambling to find a meaningful way to say goodbye digitally."
