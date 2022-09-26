A new technology innovation center is opening in Tahlequah and will bring over 200 tech jobs with it.
Provalus’ fourth innovation center is now in Tahlequah and it’s something that has been in the works since January with the board members of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority. TRDA CEO President Nathan Reed said this move couldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Chair Josh Hutchins, Dower Combs, Ward 3 City Councilor Stephen Highers, and the board members of TRDA.
“The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority is thrilled to welcome Provalus to our community,” Reed said. “We could not be happier Provalus chose Tahlequah and thank them for considering and choosing our community for their investment. They will bring over 200 well-paying, stable jobs to downtown Tahlequah over the next several years.”
Reed, Hutchins, Combs, and Highers traveled to Brewton, Alabama earlier this year to recruit and Reed said the four of them hit it hard. Hutchins went to learn more about Provalus and the people working there.
“They had a beautiful facility there and we met several of their team members, from the president/CEO of Provalus to several members of their teams providing services to specific clients. I was very impressed by how they do business and by the folks themselves,” Hutchins said.
They began assembling stakeholders in the community after they returned from Alabama with the goal of bringing Provalus to Tahlequah. Hutchins said the careers Provalus will create will broaden Tahlequah’s base economy.
“Things like manufacturing, government, education, healthcare, etc., comprise the base economy. Services and retail are very important too, but the base economy jobs provide that solid foundation which allows retail and services to grow and prosper,” he said.
Hoskin announced that CN is purchasing the 12,000 square-foot Foundry building and leasing it back to TRDA for Provalus’ use.
Officials with Provalus said Tahlequah stood out because of the people and the strong partnership between all its entities.
“Our business is about collaboration and partnership and innovation. All of the attributes that make our business successful are present here. We’re looking forward to partnering with the people of Tahlequah to influence revitalization in this community.” said Will Ruzic, Provalus vice president of facilities.
Combs said his focus was bringing businesses and higher paying jobs to Tahlequah.
“This also puts Tahlequah in the spotlight and on the radar for other companies looking to locate here,” he said. “This shows Tahlequah is open for business and will continue to support our business community.”
The next step is recruitment and Reed said that’s the biggest piece of this whole process.
“They are already offering jobs to people and their first training class for clients — they’ve already got clients who are ready to come in to the Oklahoma site — Oct. 10, they’re going to start their first training session,” he said.
Highers called this a ‘huge win” for the community and it was due to a group effort of many people in Tahlequah.
“For Tahlequah, this is an awesome opportunity for our community, and I hope this is the start of a much bigger effort to grow the Tahlequah economy,” Highers said.
