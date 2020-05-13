An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a Kenwood man.
According to the court documents provided by District Attorney Jack Thorp, Jeriah Scott Budder shot David Jumper several times with a 9mm Glock pistol on April 24.
Police Chief Nate King said Jumper was in Tahlequah to take Budder to Mayes County, and the two men began to argue in a vehicle Jumper was driving.
Jumper stopped the vehicle at the intersection of East Downing Street and Bluff Avenue, got out, and began striking Budder with a closed fist. Budder, who was armed with a gun, shot Jumper several times before he and another man fled the scene.
Officers were on patrol in the area at the time and heard the gunshots. Officer Chase Reed found the vehicle with all four doors open, and Jumper was on the ground, motionless.
Witnesses in the vehicle said Budder was intoxicated at the time of the shooting. King said officers found Budder at his house on Bluff Avenue and the gun was located.
Budder confessed to shooting Jumper and is in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.