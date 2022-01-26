A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash four miles west of Stilwell.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion just after 4 p.m. on State Highway 51 and the intersection of South 4665 Road.
She was turning onto the highway when she pulled out in front of a 2010 Ford F-350 truck driven by Paul Burson, 70, of Welling.
Burson was transported to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, and then taken to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk external injuries.
The teen was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS from head injuries at the scene.
According to OHP, Burson wasn’t wearing a seat belt, while the 17-year-old was, at the time of the crash. The name of the teenager wasn’t released.
