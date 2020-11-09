A 17-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle crash outside of Stilwell on Nov. 7.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the boy was southbound on Mulberry Hollow Road when he tried to avoid a deer in the roadway. The car veered off the highway and struck a tree. The teen was transported by Northeastern Health System EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
According to the report, the condition of the driver was normal and he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.